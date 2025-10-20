Assam: Sribhumi observes Kali Puja with ‘Operation Sindoor’ theme pandal, dedicates stage to Zubeen Garg

The vibrant Kali Puja celebrations this year have beautifully blended patriotism with emotion, as organizers unveiled a powerful ‘Operation Sindoor’ theme pandal in Sribhumi, while dedicating the stage in memory of late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg.

The grand celebration has been organized by Raktimab Club, under the leadership of North Karimganj MLA Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha, who was earlier suspended from the Congress and is currently extending support to the BJP. The club, celebrating its 28th year, has once again captivated the public with an elaborate thematic presentation.

This year’s pandal draws inspiration from ‘Operation Sindoor’, symbolizing India’s military might and the spirit of national unity. The installation artistically portrays India’s strategic response to the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir, showcasing how the Indian Armed Forces executed the operation against Pakistan.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including Assam University Vice-Chancellor Rajiv Mohan Pant, Army Colonel Biswajit Sinha, Lok Sabha MP Kripanath Mallah, former Rajya Sabha MP Mison Ranjan Das, and MLA Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha himself.

Speaking on the occasion, organizers stated that this year’s theme aims to honor the valor of the Indian Armed Forces and instill a sense of national pride among the visitors. The dedication of the stage to Zubeen Garg, whose songs often reflected love for the motherland, added an emotional and cultural essence to the celebration.

It may be recalled that last year, Raktimab Club drew immense praise for recreating a majestic replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir as part of its Puja theme. Continuing its tradition of merging creativity with relevance, this year’s presentation stands as a fusion of devotion, patriotism, and tribute.