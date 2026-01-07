Assam: Sribhumi sports election stirs political debate with cross-party nominations ahead of assembly polls

The general election of the Sribhumi District Sports Association has stirred political speculation across the district after the district BJP president proposed the candidature of the district Congress president, triggering widespread discussion ahead of the Assembly elections.



The election to the sports body is scheduled to be held on January 8. State Minister Krishnendu Pal has been elected president unopposed, while ten vice-presidents have also been elected without contest. Among the ten vice-presidents, the sixth position has been secured by district Congress president Tapas Purkayastha. Notably, his nomination was proposed by district BJP president Sanjeev Banik, a move that has drawn significant attention.



While elections for the remaining posts of the association are slated to be held on January 8, the proposer’s list itself has become the centre of political debate. For a long time, there had been discussions in Sribhumi about close ties between a section of Congress leaders and the BJP.



With the Assembly elections approaching, questions are being raised over the apparent cordial relationship between the district presidents of the two rival parties. Political observers note that while rivalry between grassroots workers and supporters of both parties remains intense, the visible bonhomie between the district-level leadership has raised eyebrows.



Meanwhile, it has also been alleged that individuals associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have been nominated to certain posts in the sports association. Sources claimed that nominations for those positions were not opened to others, leading to further criticism of the process.



The developments have added a political dimension to what is otherwise a sports body election, fuelling debate across Sribhumi on the timing and implications of such cross-party cooperation.