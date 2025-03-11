The Assam government has reaffirmed its commitment to fully implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord by incorporating substantial provisions in the Assam Budget 2025.



The state government has allocated Rs 100 crore as a one-time grant for Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra to facilitate advanced research, adopt modern preservation techniques, and enhance documentation efforts.



Additionally, the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute is set to be upgraded to a degree-level institute from its current diploma-level status within the next year, fostering higher academic standards in media and film studies.



The state is also taking steps to commemorate Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah by constructing multipurpose cultural complexes in all district headquarters. These complexes will showcase his life and contributions through dedicated auditoriums. The budget has earmarked RFs 1,240 crore for 12 districts, forming part of the larger Rs 1,700 crore allocation to cover all 35 districts of Assam.



Furthermore, the government has announced the development of Multipurpose Cultural Complexes for Indigenous People, aiming to provide dedicated spaces for tribal and ethnic communities. Each cultural complex will receive Rs 75 crore, with a total of 20 such auditoriums planned for 2025-26.