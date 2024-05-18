Assam cricket fans are abuzz with excitement over reports that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as "King Khan," may grace the Guwahati pitch for the much-awaited Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match.

According to Rajasthan Royals Chairperson Ranjit Barthakur, the beloved actor is expected to arrive in the city of Goddess Kamakhya tomorrow via his private chartered flight. However, an official confirmation from SRK himself is still awaited, leaving fans on tenterhooks.

The potential visit comes amidst SRK's busy shooting schedule for an upcoming film, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his Guwahati plans.

But it's not just King Khan who may descend upon Assam's cricketing extravaganza. BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice President Jay Shah are also slated to arrive tomorrow, further amplifying the star power at the ACA Barsapara Stadium.

As the excitement builds, Rajasthan Royals' decoration head Rajiv Khanna has reportedly hyped up the pitch quality, claiming that its ability to absorb water is higher than other pitches, ensuring that the match will be played tomorrow even if it rains.

Khanna also teased that there would be a special laser show between games and a drone show conducted by the Assam Cricket Association (ACA). However, he clarified that there would be no cultural event before the match.

With SRK's potential presence looming large, Assam's cricket enthusiasts are gearing up for a star-studded spectacle, eagerly awaiting the King's arrival to add a touch of Bollywood glamour to the cricketing action.