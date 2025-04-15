The 6th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), stationed at Rani Guli under the Dholkhola border outpost, intercepted two individuals engaged in illegal logging operations near the India-Bhutan border.

Acting on patrol duty in the forest area near a border pillar, the SSB personnel apprehended the suspects, who were found with illegally felled timber, a wood-cutting machine, and a bicycle used for transportation.

The seized timber and equipment, along with the accused, were handed over to the Forest Department at Ultapani for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Officials noted that the 6th Battalion has played a key role in preventing illegal smuggling and deforestation activities through sustained vigilance and frequent patrols along the Indo-Bhutan forest belt.