Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel on April 3 recovered a rare endangered species of Tokay gecko from Bishnupur area under Chirang district in Assam.

Based on special inputs, the SSB personnel launched a special patrolling in No. 1 village of Bishnupur area and apprehended one suspect and recovered the rare species of animal from his possession.

The arrested person, identified as Tapas Roy and a resident of Bijni, was noticed moving towards the Bishnupur market area where he was stopped by the patrolling party and during search found the Tokay Gecko inside a white bag.

The search team also seized one mobile phone from the arrested person.

The arrested person was handed over to the Forest beat office in Bishnupur. Further investigation initiated into the incident.

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