Assam: SSB seizes 216 bottles of Bhutanese liquor along Indo-Bhutan border in Kokrajhar

Personnel of the 6th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), stationed at Raniguli Border Outpost (BOP) in Naharani, successfully intercepted a consignment of Bhutanese liquor being smuggled into Indian territory.



Acting on specific intelligence inputs, SSB troops conducted a routine night patrol near International Border Pillar No. 152, located along the Indo-Bhutan border. During the operation—approximately 10 meters inside Indian soil—the security team detected two abandoned bicycles, each carrying sacks tied securely to the frames.



Upon detailed examination, the team recovered a total of 216 bottles of Bhutanese liquor, neatly packed in multiple boxes. The SSB immediately documented the seizure and prepared the necessary inventory report.



Following due procedure, both the confiscated liquor and the bicycles were handed over to the Land Customs Office at Hatisar (Dadgiri) for further investigation and legal action.