In a major crackdown on smuggling, the 23rd Battalion Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Lalpul conducted a joint night patrol with border outpost Bhairabkunda and Lalpani police on May 2 outside the house of Ananta Daimary, a resident of Thakuriapara village. During the operation, the SSB seized a consignment of cannabis and handed it over to Majbat police station for further action and research.

The Commanding Officer of the 23rd Corps, Praveen Kumar, congratulated the soldiers on their successful operation and called upon them to deal firmly with such elements in the future. He added that strict action will be taken against smuggling in the future.

This is not the first time that the police have apprehended drug peddlers in the region. On 2 February, acting on a tip-off, the Tangla Police apprehended one drug peddler and seized a consignment of 102 kg suspected cannabis (ganja) in twenty packets while it was being carried in a Mahindra XUV 500 (AS01BE8399) at Purandia area under Tangla P.S in Udalguri district. According to reports, the consignment was en route from neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh to Guwahati. The arrested peddler has been identified as Jajbir Sangma, an inhabitant of Meghalaya.

The Tangla Police registered a case in this regard under relevant provisions of NDPS Act and arrested the accused, impounding the vehicle. Sources added that cannabis is cultivated in thick forest areas along the Assam-Arunachal border.