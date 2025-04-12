In a major crackdown on timber smuggling, the 6th Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), based in Raniguli, seized a large quantity of illegally felled timber during a joint operation with the Forest Department on April 12.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel from SSB’s Dadgiri border outpost, along with officials from the Devashri Forest Division, conducted a surprise naka (checkpoint) in the Ambari forest area, approximately 4.5 km inside Indian territory from Border Pillar No. 170/1 along the India-Bhutan border.

During the operation, the team spotted forest smugglers transporting illegally cut timber on a tractor-trolley. On seeing the approaching security and forest personnel, the smugglers abandoned the vehicle and the loaded timber in the forest and fled the scene.



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The SSB and Forest Department then seized the tractor-trolley along with the illicit timber. The confiscated goods were handed over to the Devashri Forest Department for further legal action.

The 6th Battalion of SSB continues to maintain vigilance along the India-Bhutan border, successfully curbing smuggling activities and protecting forest resources through regular patrolling and joint enforcement efforts.