The 6th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) seized illegal goods during routine checking duty at the India-Bhutan Gate in Dadgiri, a border area.



While inspecting vehicle number AS 01 BE 5148 (Omni Van), the team discovered 180 packets of Signature Finest Pan Masala.



The driver was unable to provide any valid documents related to the goods, leading to the seizure of the vehicle and its contents by the checking team.



The confiscated items, along with the driver and the vehicle, were handed over to the Customs Office, Hatisar for further action.

Additionally, based on secret information received by Border Outpost Tukrabasti, a joint naka (checkpoint) team comprising SSB personnel and Forest Beat Office Devshri officials seized 250 CFT of illegally transported timber along with six bicycles. The seizure took place approximately 450 meters from Border Pillar No. 165/3.



The confiscated timber and bicycles were handed over to the Forest Beat Office, Devshri, for further legal proceedings.