Assam: SSB’s 6th Battalion seizes illegal 25-bore hunting rifle in Kokrajhar forest

In a successful joint operation, the 6th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), based at Raniguli, seized an illegal 25-bore hunting rifle from the Korai Bari forest area, located approximately 8 kilometers inside Indian territory from International Border Pillar No. 168/2.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel from the SSB’s Dadgiri Border Outpost and the Forest Department of Runikhata conducted a special joint patrol along the Indo-Bhutan border. During the operation, they discovered an unclaimed 25-bore hunting rifle hidden in the jungle.

The firearm was immediately confiscated by SSB jawans and handed over to the Forest Department, Runikhata, for further legal action and investigation.

The 6th Battalion of the SSB continues to maintain vigilance along the India-Bhutan border, effectively curbing illegal activities such as poaching and smuggling through intensified patrolling in Indian forest areas.

Authorities believe the rifle may have been used or intended for poaching, but further investigations are underway to trace its origin and potential links to illegal wildlife or border-related activities.