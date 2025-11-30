Assam ST status demand: Group of ministers submits interim report suggesting three-fold classification

In a significant policy recommendation aimed at addressing long-standing demands for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, a Group of Ministers (GoM) in Assam has proposed a three-tier classification of Scheduled Tribes in the state—ST (Plains), ST (Hills), and ST (Valley).

According to the interim report tabled in the Assembly by Tribal Affairs (Plains) Minister Ranoj Pegu on Saturday, November 29, who headed the three-member panel, the existing tribal groups residing in the plains and hills will continue to be included under the ST (Plains) and ST (Hills) categories respectively.

The newly proposed ST (Valley) category will cover six major communities — Ahoms, Chutias, Morans, Mataks, Koch-Rajbongshis, and Tea Tribes (Adivasis) — who have long been demanding recognition as Scheduled Tribes.

The report emphasises that the three-tier structure would allow for reorganisation of reservation benefits in Parliament, the State Assembly, and local bodies without diluting the existing entitlements of present ST communities.

However, for the proposal to take effect, a special Act of Parliament will be required. “The Government of Assam will request the Government of India to provide statutory recognition of the three-tier classification of Scheduled Tribes in Assam,” the report stated.

The arrangement aligns with the Assam Legislative Assembly’s resolution that the six communities be granted ST status without compromising the rights and privileges of current tribal populations. The report clarified that the ST (Valley) classification would apply for all purposes except when it comes to existing ST community protections.

To safeguard political representation, the GoM further recommended a constitutional amendment to ensure that Lok Sabha constituencies under the Sixth Schedule areas remain permanently reserved for the existing STs, regardless of future delimitation exercises. With the addition of a large number of people under the ST category, additional parliamentary seats would also be reserved for the ST (Valley) group, the report added.

Additionally, the panel proposed separate reservation quotas and distinct rosters for government appointments and educational admissions for ST (Valley), while ensuring that current reservation quotas for ST (Plains) and ST (Hills) remain intact.

The recommendations are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of tribal representation, rights, and affirmative action in Assam.