A robbery suspect, Ajul Haque, was shot in an encounter by Hatigaon police after he tried to escape custody on Friday night. Haque had been arrested earlier in the day for stabbing a young woman during a robbery attempt in the busy Bhetapara area.

After committing the crime and fleeing the scene, Haque was chased and caught by locals who handed him over to the police. Despite the arrest, Haque attempted to flee while in police custody. In the ensuing attempt to escape, Hatigaon police opened fire, resulting in Haque sustaining injuries.

He was immediately transferred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is currently receiving medical treatment. The police are continuing their investigation into Haque's motives for both the robbery and the escape attempt, while also examining the circumstances of the encounter.