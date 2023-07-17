A stage collapsed during a boat game competition held in the Badarpur Khagail area of Karimganj on July 17. The incident occurred when a large number of people gathered on the stage, causing it to give way and submerge into the water. There have been no reports of casualties.

The incident took place during a local tournament that featured a boat competition, drawing participants and spectators from the community. As the excitement of the event unfolded, the stage, which was meant to provide a vantage point for better viewing, succumbed under the weight of the crowd.

This is not the first boat-related tragedy in Karimganj. In 2021, a similar incident took place at Sonbeel in the Ramkrishnagar circle of southern Assam's Karimganj district. Two lives were lost when a boat capsized during a trip.

Despite the efforts of some individuals to swim to safety, 10-year-old Hasi Das and her aunt Ujjala Das drowned.