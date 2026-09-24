Assam startup ecosystem sees strong participation across sectors, women founders make up 52.6 per cent

Assam’s startup ecosystem is witnessing strong entrepreneurial participation across sectors, with women founders accounting for more than half of the startups covered in a recent survey by the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP).

The Assam Startup Ecosystem Report, which surveyed 116 startups across the state, examined the maturity of emerging ventures, opportunities and challenges faced by entrepreneurs, and the interventions needed to strengthen the state’s startup ecosystem.

The startups surveyed represented a wide range of sectors, including agriculture and food, information technology, handloom and handicrafts, manufacturing and logistics, healthcare, education, tourism and hospitality, and construction and real estate.

One of the key findings was the strong participation of women in Assam’s startup landscape. According to the report, 52.6 per cent of the startups surveyed had women founders, pointing to growing gender inclusiveness in the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

However, access to institutional funding emerged as one of the biggest challenges. Around 67.9 per cent of the startups surveyed identified a lack of institutional capital as a major systemic hurdle, highlighting the need for wider funding avenues and stronger links between startups and potential investors.

At the individual level, 60.3 per cent of entrepreneurs cited a lack of business knowledge as a challenge, while 58.6 per cent pointed to limited awareness and exposure to the startup ecosystem. Another 43.1 per cent identified a lack of technical know-how as a key constraint.

The report recommended strengthening entrepreneurship education, mentor and professional service networks, industry-academia collaboration, B2B networking and exposure platforms. It also called for better technology infrastructure, local technical support and stronger market linkages for emerging ventures.

IIMCIP chairman Ajay Jain said Assam’s entrepreneurial ecosystem had gained significant momentum and that its future remained promising.

“As an impact-first startup incubator, IIMCIP has been a significant partner to entrepreneurship development in Assam,” Jain said.

He said the report was aimed at creating greater awareness about the region’s entrepreneurial potential and attracting more ecosystem enablers.

Jain also highlighted the growing presence of women entrepreneurs in Assam’s startup ecosystem.

“It is heartening to see significant growth of women entrepreneurs, resulting in gender inclusiveness. Assam can now build further on such a strong entrepreneurial foundation, turning local opportunities into sustainable enterprises,” he said.