In a horrific incident of man-elephant conflict in the Letekujan area of Assam’s Golaghat district, a herd of wild elephants chased the local people in search of food.

Due to a lack of resources, the human-animal conflict has grown in Assam's rural areas. Animals will often enter populated areas in search of food when it is scarce in their own habitat.

According to the sources, the groups of wild elephants are currently taking shelter in the local tea garden area. Although they are usually seen as gentle giants, elephants can pose a danger to humans when they feel threatened or provoked.

Sources claim that the elephants have actually shifted to the local areas of the Letekujan area as they don’t have anywhere to go due to a lack of forest areas.

A solar fencing project was launched by Golaghat MLA and state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog on Saturday at Antonia Mirigaon in the district at the cost of Rs 28 lakh as the man-elephant conflict in Golaghat district has been causing widespread problems in the past

With this solar fence of about six kilometres, farmers in several local villages will get enough relief from the wild elephant menace from now on.