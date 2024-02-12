Nani Gopal Mahanta, the academic advisor for the state of Assam, has tendered his resignation.

Earlier in 2021, the Assam government appointed Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta as the advisor to the education department.

Before that Nani Gopal Mahanta was working as a professor at the Department of Political Science of Gauhati University.

As per reports, Mahanta will now return to Gauhati University.

More details awaited.



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