Taking cognizance into the party members engaging in anti-party activities and contesting elections as independent candidates, the chief of the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, Bhabesh Kalita has expelled seven party leaders in accordance with Section 25 sub-section of the Party Constitution.

Assam's state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita has ordered the dismissal of the seven party leaders from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect, for contesting as an independent/candidate of another party against the party’s nominated candidate in the Deori Autonomous Council Elections 2022.

The party members who have been served the dismissal are, Hari Govind Deori (No. 6 Katiori Council Constituency, Sivasagar), Vaikuntha Deori (No. 10 Sisibargaon Council Constituency, Dhemaji), Manumati Deori (No. 14 Gogamukh Parishad Constituency, Dhemaji), Dharmendra Deori (No. 18 Pisla Council Constituency, Lakhimpur), Madhubala Deori (No. 22 Gahpur Council Constituency, Biswanath), Pushpanjali Deori (No. 7 Rajabari Council Constituency, Sivasagar)and Hemant Deori (No. 14 Gogamukh Council Constituency, Dhemaji)