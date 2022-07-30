While the controversy surrounding Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remark calling newly elected President Droupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’, refuses to settle down, the BJP has alleged that a video going viral on social media of their alleged protest against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is actually a morphed video, claiming the Congress to be behind the entire episode.

During a press conference conducted at the party's headquarters in Hengrabari today, state BJP general secretary Pulok Gohain made the serious accusation that the Congress was responsible for the entire scandalous incident. The party filed a FIR at the Dispur Police Station demanding a high level investigation into the widespread plot to harm the BJP's reputation in Assam Pradesh.

In the FIR, the party clearly stated, 'On July 28, the party's SC Morcha, Mohila Morcha and Tea Tribe Morcha organised a protest programme to register its protest against the derogatory comment made by Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against President of India, Draupadi Murmu. The video footage of the protest programme was downloaded from TV channels by some anti social elements and was distorted, morphed and put up in the social media platform. This was an attempt to hurt the sentiments of a particular community and to create unrest in the society as well as to sully the image of the BJP, Assam Pradesh. Such an act committed by the anti social elements is a gross violation of the Information Technology Act. Through this FIR, we request you to identify the miscreants at the earliest and to book them under the relevant laws of the land.'

Along with General Secretary Gohain, today's Press Meet was attended by General Secretary, Diplu Ranjan Sarma and Media Cell Convenor, Dewan Dhrubajyoti Maral.

It may be mentioned here that leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, was caught in the eye of a political storm over his “Rashtrapatni” remark for President Droupadi Murmu. The Congress leader even tendered an apology letter for having “mistakenly” used what he said was an “incorrect word” to describe the position she holds. He said it was actually a “slip of tongue.”