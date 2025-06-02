The Assam State Commission for Women (ASCW) has taken suo-motu cognizance of an alleged case of physical assault on an unidentified woman, reportedly involving one Victor Das. The incident, which has sparked outrage, prompted swift action from the Commission.

In an official statement, the ASCW strongly condemned the act, describing it as a "heinous act" and expressing grave concern over the safety and dignity of women in the state. Emphasizing the seriousness of the matter, the Commission stated that such incidents warrant immediate attention and intervention from the concerned authorities.

A suo-motu case (ASCW/SM/01/2025) has been formally registered by the Commission. In its directive, the ASCW has instructed relevant law enforcement and administrative bodies to initiate a comprehensive enquiry into the allegations. The Commission has also mandated the submission of a detailed enquiry report along with an action-taken report to its office within 30 days from the receipt of its letter.

The ASCW reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring justice and protecting the rights of women across Assam, urging all departments involved to treat the case with the urgency and seriousness it demands.