The Assam State Election Commission has officially announced the election schedule for the 36 constituencies of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), set to take place in 2025.

According to the notification, the key dates for the election process are as follows:

Last date for filing nominations: March 15, 2025 (11 AM – 3 PM)

Scrutiny of nomination papers: March 17, 2025 (11 AM)

Publication of validly nominated candidates: March 17, 2025 (post scrutiny)

Withdrawal of candidature: March 19, 2025 (until 3 PM)

Publication of contesting candidates' list: March 19, 2025 (post withdrawal)

Polling date: April 2, 2025 (7 AM – 3 PM)

Re-polling date (if required): April 3, 2025 (7 AM – 3 PM)

Counting of votes: April 4, 2025 (from 8 AM until completion)

Declaration of results: April 4, 2025

Electoral Details and Expenditure Limit

The total number of voters stands at 4,45,586, comprising 2,16,181 male voters, 2,29,394 female voters, and 11 voters from the ‘Others’ category. Elections will be conducted across 630 polling stations.

To ensure a level playing field, the maximum expenditure limit for each candidate has been set at ₹2.50 lakh.

Model Code of Conduct Comes into Immediate Effect

With the announcement of the election, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into immediate effect in all areas under the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council. The Assam State Election Commission will enforce the MCC guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), ensuring the free and fair conduct of the elections. These guidelines align with the constitutional principles of democratic governance, making them applicable to local body elections as well.