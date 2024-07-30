In preparation for the upcoming bye-elections in five assembly constituencies in Assam, the state election commission has published the draft electoral rolls. The constituencies include Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri. The announcement was made on Tuesday, highlighting the electoral specifics for each constituency.

For Bongaigaon, the pre-delimitation draft photo electoral rolls reveal a total of 246 polling stations. The constituency has 1,82,354 registered voters, comprising 89,510 males, 92,842 females, and two third-gender electors. Voting will take place across 145 stations.

In Samaguri, the draft rolls indicate there are 197 polling stations to serve 1,80,448 voters. The electorate includes 91,304 males, 89,133 females, and 11 third-gender voters.

The Dholai constituency will conduct by-elections across 208 polling stations, catering to a total of 1,96,772 voters. This group includes 99,431 male voters, 97,340 female voters, and one third-gender voter.

Behali’s draft rolls list 1,33,300 voters, including 65,934 males, 66,365 females, and one third-gender voter. A total of 154 polling stations will be established in the constituency.

Sidli constituency, meanwhile, has 2,12,555 registered voters, with 1,05,133 males, 1,06,920 females, and two third-gender voters.

The period for filing claims and objections to the draft rolls is from today until August 10. Special campaigns are scheduled for August 3 and 4. The review and resolution of claims, updating of health parameters, obtaining necessary permissions, and finalizing the database will be completed by August 19. The final electoral rolls will be published on August 20.

These bye-elections are necessitated by the election of five MLAs to the 18th Lok Sabha, which left their assembly seats vacant.

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