The Assam Government has announced a unique leave initiative called Pitri Matri Vandana to encourage employees to dedicate time to their parents and in-laws. This program offers a special casual leave for state government employees from November 6 to November 10, 2024, aligning with the cultural values of honoring and caring for elderly family members.

This initiative allows employees to combine the special leave period with public holidays like Chhath Puja on November 7, and the scheduled second Saturday and Sunday, creating an extended five-day break. The purpose is for employees to devote their time to parents or parents-in-law, extending love, respect, and companionship to elders. Importantly, this leave is not intended for personal activities unrelated to family care, ensuring its use aligns with the program’s core values.

The program also stipulates that employees in essential services may avail the leave in a phased manner, ensuring uninterrupted services across the state. Employees without living parents or in-laws are not eligible for this leave. Applications and more details are available through the dedicated Pitri Matri Vandana portal at matripitrivandana.assam.gov.in.

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