The 8th Assam State Film Awards ceremony, which was already mired in controversy after singer Nahid Afrin was reportedly awarded Best Playback Singer for a song she did not sing, has been hit with another controversy. Several cheques issued to the awardees bounced on March 17, sparking criticism from all quarters.

Signed by Cultural Affairs Director Meenakshi Das Nath, the cheques from Bank of Baroda bounced on March 17, drawing flak from several quarters. Reacting to the incident, Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora said that the cheques bounced because of some delay on the part of the bank. He further stated that an inquiry had been initiated and the department's secretary would look into the issue.

This incident has left the awardees in a lurch, who were eagerly waiting to receive their rightful dues for their contribution to Assamese cinema. Many awardees expressed their disappointment and frustration on social media platforms, calling for an immediate resolution to the matter.

The bounced cheques incident has further fueled the ongoing controversy surrounding the Best Female Singer award, which Nahid Afrin won. The singer was reportedly awarded the Pratima Pandey Barua Award for Best Playback Singer (Woman) for the song 'Neelate Luka Bhaku' from the film Nijanor Gaan, which was reportedly sung by Zubeen Garg and Rupjyoti.

The controversy began on March 14 after Nahid Afrin accepted the award for the song, which she did not sing. The Assam Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary honoured her with the award in the State’s Film Awards on March 13. Following this, netizens alleged that she was aware of the fact that it was not her song but still accepted the award.

Speaking to India Today NE, director Rupjyoti said, "We followed the result list provided by the jury, and on March 10, we openly announced the list in front of the media".

However, Nahid Afrin later clarified the matter via a Facebook video post, stating that she was not aware of the song for which she was getting the award. She further added that she was innocent and was only concentrating on the words of the anchors during the ceremony.

Despite the ongoing controversies, many deserving filmmakers, actors, and technicians were felicitated for their contribution to the Assamese film industry. The awards ceremony was attended by several eminent personalities from the industry and government officials.

However, the bounced cheques incident has marred the celebration of the Assamese cinema industry, raising serious questions on the transparency and accountability of the awards system. It remains to be seen how the authorities will resolve the ongoing controversies and restore the trust of the people in the Assamese film industry.