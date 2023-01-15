The state government will confer Natasurjya Phani Sarma award on actor Pranjal Saikia for the year 2022 further veteran actor Arun Nath will be conferred Dr. Bhabendra Nath Saikia Award 2022.

Music artiste Rajen Gohain and Pokhila Lekthepi will be awarded Silpi Award 2023.



The state government will further confer Biju Phukan Award 2022 on filmmaker Samarendra Narayan Dev and writer Mileshwar Pator will be awarded Bhimbar Deuri Award 2022.



The State government will present these awards to the recipients during Silpi Diwas Ceremony on January 17.



The state government further announced artiste’s pension for 2022-23 for 50 artistes of the state.

Giridhar Senapati, Nagaon; Mahendra Bora, Nagaon Hariprasad Mohanty, Nagaon; Chittadev Mahant, Nagaon Haren Hazarika, Nagaon; Bhadreshwar Pathak, Nalbari , Vishwa Shaikia, Shivsagar; Madhuram Moody, Shivsagar Bapchandra Dutta, Shivsagar; Bipin Hazarika, Shivsagar Gobin Sandiky, Shivsagar; Jaychandra Nath, Sonitpur, Suren Das, Kamrup; Brajen Bora, Kamrup (M.) Jitendra Vaishya, Kamrup (M.); Tarulta Das, Kamrup (M.) Nuruddin Ahmed, Kamrup (M.); Rita Das, Kamrup (M.) Deepak Dutta, Kamrup (M.); Nijra Majumder, Kamrup (M), Dilip Majumder, Kamrup (M); Hari Shaikia, Majuli Padma Bayon, Majuli; Naresh Biswas, Morigaon, Praful Bora, Majuli; Malbhag Nath, Majuli Boop Kumar Bayon, Majuli; Leelaram Dutta Gayan, Majuli, Dhirendra Nath Pal, Dhubri; Hitesh Hazarika, Golaghat Robin Chetia, Golaghat; Tarun Chandra Goswami, Jorhat Sandhya Devi, Jorhat; Amitabh Bardoloi, Jorhat Thaneswar Dauka, Kamrup; Satya Nath Bharali, Kamrup and Deven Pathak, Tamulpur ,Kshitish Chandra Sharma, Bajali; Pramod Chandra Roy, Bajali; Naren Rajbanshi, Baxa Manoj Sharma, Baxa; Manik Singh Roy, Bangagaon; Gitesh Ranjan Nath, Kachar; Arundhati Aditya, Kachar Ichcharam Baruah, Darang; Ratneshwar Bora, Darang; Praful Nath, Darang Pratap Chandra Sharma, Darang; Bipin Rajkhowa, Dhemaji will be adjusted for artiste’s pension for 2022-23.

The artiste’s will receive a pension of Rs 8,000 per month with effect from January 17 ie. on Artistes' Day.



The state government provides pension / financial grants to the artists of Assam as a token of recognition to their outstanding contribution in the field of Art & Culture.

It has also provisions to provide pension/financial grants to the indigent families of artists who have made outstanding contribution