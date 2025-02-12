An employee of the State GST department in Sribhumi district, Assam has been arrested on February 12 for allegedly accepting a bribe. DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) along with the anti-corruption branch arrested the official, identified as Lanay Barman, for taking a bribe of Rs10,000.

As per preliminary reports, the bribe was taken in exchange for allowing a goods-laden truck to pass without obstruction.

Authorities have confirmed that interrogation is currently underway.



Earlier on February 5, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, arrested an Assistant Engineer for accepting a bribe at the Block Development Officer’s office in Jorhat district.

According to official reports, a complaint was filed with the Anti-Corruption Cell, alleging that Siba Prasad Saikia, an Assistant Engineer at the Central Jorhat Development Block, had demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a complainant for clearing MGNREGA bills.

Unwilling to comply with the illicit demand, the complainant approached the Directorate seeking legal intervention. In response, a team of anti-corruption officials swiftly organized a trap at the Block Development Officer’s office in Central Jorhat.

Saikia was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, and the tainted money was immediately recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses. Following the operation, sufficient evidence was collected, leading to his formal arrest.



Also read: Delhi Meetei Coordination Committee demands Amit Shah’s resignation over Manipur crisis