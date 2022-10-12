Niyati Barman, a young woman from Assam's Dhubri district who represented her state in several district-level athletics now leading a life of misery.

Niyati (34) hailing from the Indo-Bangladesh border has been forced to take up odd jobs due to the non-cooperation of the state government.

Speaking to the media, Niyati said, "Although I have represented the district in many events and also played in districts like Kokrajhar, as well as in Guwahati I am yet to get any support from the government".

Further, Niyati alleged that in 2010 she passed the Assam police recruitment exam but was thrown out as she could not pay a bribe.

"The officials at the police reserve demanded Rs 1.2 lakh from me and as I could not give the same I did not get the job", she added.

Niyati Barman, who has brought laurels to the state through his talent from the border areas, needs immediate assistance from the government.

"I urge the state government to help me in providing a job so that I could take care of my old mother as well as play for the country", she added.

Maybe if the government had taken note then destiny could change have taken part in sports like the Olympics today.