Assam State Museum launches flood damage assessment of heritage sites in Sivasagar, Charaideo

The Assam State Museum has launched an assessment and documentation exercise to determine the extent of flood damage to cultural heritage in Nazira, Sivasagar and Charaideo.

A team of museum experts will visit the flood-affected areas from August 8 to August 12 to inspect damaged heritage objects, historically significant materials and heritage sites affected by the floods.

During the five-day exercise, the team will conduct detailed assessments of cultural and historical materials to document the nature and extent of damage caused by the floods. The assessment will focus on identifying heritage objects and sites that require further conservation and safeguarding.

The team will also undertake preliminary conservation measures wherever necessary to prevent further deterioration of heritage materials that have already been affected by prolonged exposure to floodwaters and related conditions.

The initiative is aimed at identifying cultural heritage materials in the three affected areas that may have suffered damage but require expert assessment to determine the extent of deterioration and appropriate conservation measures.

The Assam State Museum has appealed to individuals and institutions whose cultural heritage objects have been damaged in the floods to provide information to the expert team.

The museum said inputs from affected individuals and institutions would assist the team in identifying heritage materials that require assessment, documentation and immediate safeguarding