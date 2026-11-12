The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has extended the deadline for online form fill-up for the 2027 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination to November 17, 2026. The deadline for payment of examination fees has been extended to November 20, 2026.

In a notification issued on November 12, the Board informed the heads of all institutions under its registered schools about the revised schedule and directed those yet to complete the form fill-up process to do so within the extended deadline.

The Board has also instructed school authorities to update the bank details of candidates wherever the information has not been submitted earlier.

Schools that identify errors in students' details during the process can make the necessary corrections through the Checklist Correction facility available on the HSLC form fill-up portal. The facility will allow institutions to rectify errors without restarting the entire process.

However, the Board has clarified that the revised deadlines are final and no further extension will be granted under any circumstances. It has urged all concerned schools to complete the form submission, update candidate bank details and make the required payments within the stipulated period.

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu also announced the extension in a social media post, urging school heads to complete the formalities within the revised deadlines.

"ASSEB Division I has extended the deadline for schools to submit online forms for the HSLC 2027 examination to 17 November 2026. The payment deadline is 20 November 2026. I urge school heads to complete both steps on time. These are the final deadlines," he said.