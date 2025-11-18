Assam: Statue of Zubeen Garg unveiled at Kahilipara residence on his 53rd birthday celebration

Thousands of admirers gathered in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 18 to commemorate the birth anniversary of iconic singer and composer Zubeen Garg, turning his Kahilipara residence and multiple memorial sites into hubs of devotion and remembrance.

From the early hours of the morning, fans assembled at his home, singing devotional and celebratory songs in honour of the late artist. The emotional atmosphere deepened with the unveiling of a statue of Zubeen Garg beside his cherished Bakul tree on the premises.

The ceremony was attended by his father, Kapil Borthakur, wife Garima Garg, family members, and numerous well-wishers. A poignant moment unfolded when Kapil Borthakur gently touched the statue of his son, fondly known as Goldie, moving many in the crowd to tears.

Tributes extended beyond Kahilipara, with large gatherings reported at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur and Sarusajai. At the Sonapur venue, organisers conducted a series of observances, including a blood donation camp, Naam-Prasang, planting of Nahor saplings, and an evening ritual of lighting 5,000 diyas. The night sky lit up further as 500 sky lanterns were released in honour of the beloved artist. Cultural performances, including Bhaona, marked the conclusion of the day-long commemorations.

Across all venues, an overwhelming number of admirers came together to celebrate the musician’s legacy, transforming the day into a powerful blend of devotion, cultural expression, and heartfelt remembrance.