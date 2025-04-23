Assam steps in to ensure safe return of Pahalgam terror attack survivor, family
The Assam government is facilitating the return of a resident caught in the Pahalgam terror attack. Coordination with Jammu and Kashmir officials is underway to ensure their safe journey home
The Assam Chief Minister’s Office has confirmed it is coordinating the return of a state resident who survived Tuesday’s terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The entire family's return to the State is being arranged on priority,” the CMO said in a statement, adding that it is working closely with the central government to ensure their safe return.
Assam University professor Debashish Bhattacharjee and his family were among the survivors of the attack, which left 28 people dead at the Baisaran meadow, including two foreigners. Reports say Bhattacharjee was held at gunpoint by the attackers before managing to escape with his family.
Describing the event as “dastardly,” the Assam government reiterated its support for the victims and emphasised the importance of ensuring their safe passage back home.
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