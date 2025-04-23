The Assam Chief Minister’s Office has confirmed it is coordinating the return of a state resident who survived Tuesday’s terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The entire family's return to the State is being arranged on priority,” the CMO said in a statement, adding that it is working closely with the central government to ensure their safe return.

Assam University professor Debashish Bhattacharjee and his family were among the survivors of the attack, which left 28 people dead at the Baisaran meadow, including two foreigners. Reports say Bhattacharjee was held at gunpoint by the attackers before managing to escape with his family.

Describing the event as “dastardly,” the Assam government reiterated its support for the victims and emphasised the importance of ensuring their safe passage back home.