Assam steps up border crackdown, stops three Bangladeshi infiltrators; 54 cattle seized

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 29 said security forces had stopped three Bangladeshi infiltrators from entering India illegally, as the state continued to strengthen its border surveillance.

“Last night, 3 such individuals were identified and prevented from entering India by our alert forces,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The chief minister said Assam’s borders were being secured through multiple layers of surveillance and security measures to prevent illegal entry.

Sarma also highlighted two separate operations against the illegal transportation of cattle.

Goalpara Police recovered 12 cattle allegedly being transported illegally along the inter-state border and arrested three people, he said.

In another operation, Dhubri Police intercepted 42 cattle and seized two vehicles allegedly used for their transportation.

Sarma said the crackdown on illicit cattle trade would continue and praised Assam Police for the operations.