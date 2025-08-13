Assam steps up flood and erosion control as heavy rains threaten more damage

With monsoon rains continuing unabated, Assam has intensified flood and erosion control measures across high-risk zones. On Wednesday, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika announced that urgent works were underway at Dongra under the Barpeta Division to fortify a critical stretch of the Brahmaputra embankment.

“This section faces immense pressure every rainy season. With the river’s water level rising rapidly, we cannot afford any delay,” Hazarika stated, emphasising the need to safeguard nearby villages and farmland from potential breaches that could cause widespread damage.

In the state capital, concerns are mounting over the threat of urban flooding after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for Guwahati. The forecast indicates cloudy skies with frequent showers and thunderstorms over the next seven days, with multiple days of intense rainfall likely. August 15 has been marked as a particularly high-risk day due to the possibility of heavy downpours coinciding with strong upstream river flows.

Guwahati’s already saturated ground, following significant rainfall earlier this monsoon—including 111.4 mm in a single day on July 27—has heightened the risk of waterlogging even from moderate showers. Low-lying neighbourhoods such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, GS Road underpasses, Rukminigaon, Beltola, and Zoo Road Tiniali remain especially vulnerable. Authorities are also closely monitoring the Bharalu and Basistha rivers for signs of rising levels.

With the dual threat of riverbank erosion in rural belts and flash floods in urban pockets, officials have urged both residents and local administrations to remain on high alert in the coming days.