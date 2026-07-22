Assam steps up flood relief, promises full support to affected families

The Assam government has assured comprehensive support for people affected by the unprecedented floods in Jorhat, Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pledging immediate relief, rehabilitation assistance and compensation for affected families.

According to a BJP Assam Pradesh statement issued on July 22, Sarma visited several relief camps across the three districts to review the situation and interact with displaced families. He assured residents that medical services, food, safe drinking water and other essential supplies would continue without disruption.

The Chief Minister also said the government would help families rebuild damaged homes and replace essential documents, books and other belongings lost in the floods. He announced an immediate ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of each person who died in the disaster.

BJP Assam Pradesh president Dilip Saikia directed party district presidents, district in-charges and workers in the affected areas to remain on the ground and assist flood-hit families.

The statement also noted that Saikia, while presiding over the Lok Sabha as Pro Tem Speaker on July 20, urged Members of Parliament to discuss the flood situation in Assam, describing the move as one that brought national attention to the state's crisis.

To strengthen rescue and relief operations, Sarma has assigned Water Resources and Flood Control Minister Sushanta Borgohain along with Cabinet ministers Bimal Borah, Keshab Mahanta and Ajanta Neog to oversee operations in the affected districts. Rescue efforts have been intensified, with helicopters deployed to evacuate stranded residents and deliver assistance.

Addressing the Assam Legislative Assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika said the government was equipped to respond to routine floods but the sudden and unprecedented flooding in Charaideo, Sivasagar, Nazira and Jorhat left little time for advance preparedness. He assured the House that every possible assistance would be extended to those affected.

The BJP Assam Pradesh reiterated that both the state government and the party would continue supporting flood-affected families until normalcy is restored. Party spokesperson Dr Devajit Mahanta said the BJP stood united with the people during the crisis and expressed confidence that Assam would overcome the disaster through collective efforts.

In a post on X, Sarma said the full extent of the damage was yet to be assessed as several areas remained inaccessible. He attributed the floods to a cloudburst upstream and said the Assam government would work with the Nagaland government to strengthen early warning systems and improve flood mitigation measures.

The Chief Minister also said that more than 8 lakh people have been affected by the floods across Assam and that the government was working to reach every affected person with relief and assistance.