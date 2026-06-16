Assam steps up NEET-UG 2026 security; mobile phones banned for candidates, staff and invigilators
Assam has rolled out tighter protocols for the NEET-UG 2026 examination, including a blanket mobile phone ban at centres. The measures are aimed at securing the test process while ensuring smooth coordination, transport and student welfare.
- A high-level review brought police and civil officials together statewide
- District chiefs must inspect strong rooms and centres until scripts leave
- Third-party personnel will be verified under stricter compliance with NTA norms
Ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, the Assam Government has announced a series of stringent measures to ensure the integrity and smooth conduct of the nationwide medical entrance test.
The decisions were taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Assam and the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, with participation from District Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Police Range Officers, and officials of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate.
Among the key decisions, mobile phones have been strictly prohibited inside examination venues for everyone, including candidates, invigilators, officials, and staff members, except those specifically authorized by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for official purposes.
District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have been directed to personally inspect strong rooms and examination centres and remain vigilant until answer scripts are safely dispatched from their jurisdictions.
The government has also ordered strict adherence to NTA guidelines, verification of personnel engaged through third-party agencies, close monitoring of social media to curb rumours, and advance coordination between local authorities and NTA-appointed agencies.
To facilitate smooth conduct of the examination, district administrations have been asked to prepare for monsoon-related challenges, monitor transportation arrangements for candidates travelling from neighbouring districts and states, and ensure student welfare at all centres.
Officials emphasized that all stakeholders must work together to maintain the highest standards of security, transparency, and fairness during the NEET-UG 2026 examination.
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