Preparations for the concluding programme of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations in New Delhi were reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 3.

The meeting brought together the member secretaries of various committees constituted by the Assam government to oversee the organisation of the event. Discussions focused on the progress of preparations, coordination among the committees and the responsibilities assigned to each of them.

The valedictory programme is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and eminent artistes from across the country expected to attend.

During the meeting, Bora called for coordinated efforts among the committees to ensure the smooth and timely execution of the programme. He stressed the need to present Hazarika's contributions to music, literature, cinema and social life in a manner that reflects his enduring legacy.

The minister said the concluding event would commemorate the life and work of the legendary singer, composer and filmmaker while providing a national platform to showcase Assam's cultural heritage.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department Dr B Kalyan Chakravarty, Director of Cultural Affairs Rahul Chandra Das and other senior government officials attended the meeting. The minister also reviewed the status of various arrangements and directed the concerned officials to ensure that all aspects of the programme were addressed in advance.

Expert committee discusses cultural presentations

A separate meeting of the expert committee was subsequently held at Janata Bhawan under Bora's chairmanship to review the artistic and creative components of the valedictory celebrations.

The discussions covered choreography and dance compositions for songs scheduled to be performed during the event, the overall presentation and design, photographic concepts and musical performances by participating artistes.

Among those present were Dr B Kalyan Chakravarty, Rahul Chandra Das, Sadananda Gogoi, Manisha Hazarika, Rupam Talukdar, Kamal Kataki, Rameswar Talukdar and Ranjit Gogoi.

Bora shared suggestions on the proposed cultural presentations, emphasising the need for performances and artistic arrangements to reflect the stature and contributions of Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The concluding programme is expected to bring together cultural practitioners and artistes from different parts of the country to pay tribute to the legacy of the music icon, whose work remains closely associated with Assam's cultural identity.