Assam steps up rural enterprise push as NEATEHUB, ASRLM sign pact to incubate 250 rural enterprises in state

The North East Agriculture Technology Entrepreneurs Hub (NEATEHUB) of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has signed a formal agreement with the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) to implement Phase-II of a three-year rural enterprise incubation programme.

Under the agreement, NEATEHUB will incubate up to 250 rural enterprises across Assam, focusing on innovation, enterprise scaling, market access, and long-term income generation in rural areas.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed by Shri Kuntal Moni Sarmah Bordoloi, IAS, State Mission Director, ASRLM, and Shri Bidyut Bikash Rajkonwar, CEO (I/C) & COO, Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Programme (RKVY-RAFTAAR), NEATEHUB, AAU. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Bidyut C. Deka, Vice Chancellor of Assam Agricultural University, and Dr. Himadri Koch, COO (Programmes), ASRLM.

Senior officials including Shri Ajit Narzary, State Project Manager (Finance & Accounts), Shri Indrajit Das, State Project Manager (Enterprise Promotion), Shri Jnandeep Saikia, Ms. Puja Chetia, Shri Partha Borthakur, and Ms. Prajwalita Neog were also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Kuntal Moni Sarmah Bordoloi described the collaboration as a major milestone in building a robust rural entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state. He said Phase-II of the incubation programme would focus on scaling viable rural enterprises, strengthening managerial capabilities, improving access to markets, and ensuring sustainable income opportunities for rural entrepreneurs.

He further underlined that partnerships with advanced incubation institutions like NEATEHUB under Assam Agricultural University are crucial for transforming grassroots innovations into successful, market-ready enterprises.

Officials from NEATEHUB highlighted that the programme will offer structured mentorship, business development services, access to financial networks, credit facilitation, and continuous handholding to rural enterprises. The initiative aims to ensure long-term sustainability, resilience, and growth of rural businesses.