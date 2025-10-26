Assam steps up security and preparations along Brahmaputra Ghats for Chhath Puja

With Diwali celebrations wrapped up, Assam is now turning its focus to Chhath Puja, as officials in Guwahati intensify preparations along the Brahmaputra River. The four-day festival, dedicated to the Sun God, began on Saturday and will continue until October 28, drawing thousands of devotees to riverbanks across the state.

Authorities in Guwahati conducted late-night inspections of the Brahmaputra Ghats to ensure safety and proper management during the rituals. A senior police official confirmed that detailed security plans are in place in coordination with Puja committees, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

“We’ve reviewed all arrangements along the river. Safety measures have been reinforced, and water levels are being monitored closely. Our goal is to ensure that devotees can perform rituals without any incident,” the official said.

The administration has also outlined traffic management strategies to handle the expected surge of worshippers at major Ghats. Cleaning drives and barricading work have been completed at several key spots in the city.

Chhath Puja, marked by rituals such as Nahay-Khay, Kharna, and the offering of Arghya to the setting and rising sun, is deeply rooted in devotion and environmental reverence. The celebration, gaining wider participation across Assam in recent years, reflects the growing cultural inclusivity of the state.

As devotees prepare for the main offerings on Sunday and Monday, the Brahmaputra’s Ghats are set to witness one of the most vibrant and spiritually charged gatherings of the post-Diwali season.