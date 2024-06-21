In a coordinated operation, a team comprising Assam STF and Kamrup police, under the leadership of Additional SP Kalyan Kumar Pathak, successfully apprehended a quartet of dacoits at Singra, near Boko Police Station, early Friday morning. The operation was based on intelligence suggesting the group's intention to steal an ATM en route from Goalpara to Guwahati.

According to ASP Kalyan Kumar Pathak, the STF received crucial information about the dacoits' movements, prompting a swift response from Kamrup Police, particularly Officers-in-Charge Phanindra Natha of Boko PS and Bhaskar Mallah Patowary of Chaygaon PS. The arrests were made approximately 11 kilometers from Boko Police Station.

Boko PS OC Phanindra Natha confirmed that a case has been registered under Boko PS Case No. 279/2024, citing sections of the IPC and Arms Act. The apprehended quartet includes Montu Das from Boko, Kenaram Basumatary from Udalguri, Fazal Haque, and Nirmal Das from Hajo. Police recovered significant evidence from the scene, including a .32 Pistol, 2 bullets, a gas cutter, and a gas cylinder.