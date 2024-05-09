In a proactive move based on credible intelligence, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, conducted a raid at Swadesh Nagar, Khanapara, within the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station this evening.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of suspected drug peddlers and the seizure of contraband and related items.

During the raid, authorities confiscated 37 vials containing suspected heroin, with a total weight of 49 grams. Additionally, two mobile phones and a sum of Rs. 3020 in cash were recovered from the scene.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Rahul Mondal, aged 26, son of Sri Dinesh Mondal, hailing from Khanapara Swadesh Nagar, Basistha Police Station, Kamrup district and Sanjeet Roy, aged 27, son of Sri Sajal Roy, also from Khanapara Swadesh Nagar, Basistha Police Station, Kamrup (Metro) district.

Legal proceedings are underway against the suspects as per the necessary protocols. The crackdown underscores the Assam Police's continued efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking in the region.