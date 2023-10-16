A team of the Special Task Force (STF) on October 16 conducted a successful operation at the parking area of Guwahati Railway Station, located under the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station. The operation resulted in the apprehension of 12 individuals, including four women, and the seizure of a considerable quantity of narcotics and related materials.

Acting on reliable information provided by credible sources, the STF launched the operation the bustling transportation hub in the heart of Guwahati. The well-coordinated operation unfolded with precision officers arrested the suspects red-handed while they were involved in drug-related activities.

The 12 individuals taken into custody were found in possession of a substantial cache of illegal substances and paraphernalia. Among the items seized were 104 vials containing suspected heroin, 275 empty vials, a sum of Rs 45,000 in cash, two scooters, five mobile phones, and syringes, in addition to other incriminating materials.

The arrested suspects and the confiscated items will now be handed over to the City Police for further legal proceedings and investigations.