Assam STF arrests alleged operative of Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network in Hailakandi

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police on Wednesday, August 26, arrested an alleged operative of the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) from Hailakandi district, officials said.

The 21-year-old was apprehended from the Ramnathpur area in a joint operation by the STF and Hailakandi Police, following leads developed during the investigation into earlier arrests of alleged members of the network.

The STF had arrested three other alleged operatives of the group from Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta districts on July 25, officials said.

Several documents were recovered from the possession of the arrested person, according to officials.

The arrest is part of the STF’s “sustained investigation and action against extremist and anti-national networks and their operatives”, an official said.

According to a government statement, the Shahzad Bhatti Network is a Pakistan-based terror syndicate allegedly linked to grenade, improvised explosive device (IED) and petrol bomb attacks as well as targeted killings in different parts of India.

The network has also allegedly been paying local operatives to conduct reconnaissance of police, defence and religious sites and install CCTV cameras for espionage purposes, the statement said.