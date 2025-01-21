In a major development under "Operation Praghat," the Special Task Force (STF) Assam apprehended another wanted Islamic extremist, identified as Ajibar Rahman (31), from Chinamari village in Bilasipara, Dhubri district. Rahman is the son of Berakata Sheikh and has been linked to ongoing investigations into extremist activities in the state.

The arrest is part of STF Assam PS Case No. 21/2024, which has already led to the detention of 13 individuals, including Bangladeshi nationals, for their involvement in clandestine operations. With Rahman’s arrest, the total number of individuals apprehended in the case now stands at 14.

According to the STF’s findings, the group was operating under the directives of Md. Farhan Israk, a close aide of Jasimuddin Rahmani, the leader of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, a known extremist organization. Further investigations revealed that a Bangladeshi national, Md. Sad Radi, also known as Shab Sheikh, from Rajshahi, Bangladesh, had been sent to India with the specific purpose of propagating extremist ideology among like-minded individuals across the country.

The STF uncovered that the activities were aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of extremist groups to destabilize India’s national security and sovereignty. The ongoing investigation has shed light on a broader network operating across India, which the STF is working to dismantle.

This latest arrest marks another significant step in the Assam STF's efforts to neutralize extremist threats and ensure the security of the region. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to thoroughly investigate and uproot such networks operating within the country.