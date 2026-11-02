Six people, including a woman, have been arrested in Assam for allegedly running an organised financial fraud racket using mule bank accounts, with investigators suspecting links to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), police said on Monday.

The arrests were made by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police during a series of operations launched on October 28 following intelligence inputs from central agencies. The accused were apprehended from different locations in Guwahati.

According to Assam Police, the STF registered a case following a complaint filed by Sonitpur District Police. Preliminary investigations revealed suspicious transactions involving a State Bank of India (SBI) account allegedly operated by one of the accused, Marjina Begum.

Police said the account received deposits amounting to several lakhs of rupees over a 47-day period between June 22 and August 5, 2026. The money was allegedly withdrawn almost immediately after each deposit, raising suspicion of its use in illicit financial activities.

Further investigation pointed to the alleged involvement of Mofijul Haque, 22, and Himangshu Das, 19, both residents of Guwahati. Their names surfaced in connection with suspicious transactions through the account, which investigators suspect had links to a Pakistan Intelligence Operative.

The STF arrested three accused, including Begum, during its October 28 operation and seized mobile phones and documents suspected to be linked to the racket.

During questioning, Haque and Das allegedly disclosed the identities of other individuals involved in the network, leading to three more arrests.

Rakib Hussain, 34, was arrested on October 29, while Iftar Hussain, 25, and Arman Azuz Hoque, 20, were apprehended on October 30.

Police said further investigation is underway to establish the extent of the alleged network and its suspected links.