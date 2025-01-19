The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam police arrested one suspected Jihadi at Bilasipara, in Dhubri district.

The arrested Jihadi was identified as Jaher Ali. According to reports, Ali is being brought to Guwahati.

An investigation into the matter has been launched and further details are awaited.

Earlier, during the New Year’s press conference, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the government is witnessing results against Jihadi threat along the border areas as a result of collaboration with the National Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau.

"We arrested 23 people and seized various weapons", the chief minister reiterated, further assuring that the Assam police is aware of the threat posed by such elements across the border.

"We are conducting operations in coordination with NIA and the IB. We have even arrested people from Bengal and Kerala," he said.