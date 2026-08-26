Assam STF arrests suspected Pakistan-based SBN operative in Hailakandi

The Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a 21-year-old man allegedly linked to the Pakistan-based Shahadat-e-Bhatti Network (SBN) in Hailakandi district, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four.

The accused, identified as Fazal Islam Barbhuiya, was arrested during an operation conducted at Ramanathpur in Hailakandi. The operation was carried out jointly by the STF and Hailakandi Police as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged activities of the banned organisation.

According to officials, Barbhuiya was allegedly associated with the Pakistan-based SBN and had been evading arrest. He was wanted in connection with STF Police Station Case No. 06/2026.

Security personnel also recovered objectionable materials and documents during the operation. The seized items will be examined as part of the investigation to establish the nature of Barbhuiya's alleged links with the network and identify any other individuals connected to the case.

The latest arrest follows similar arrests in Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta in connection with the SBN case. With Barbhuiya's arrest in Hailakandi, the total number of accused arrested in the case has risen to four.

The Assam STF has been conducting operations against suspected extremist networks allegedly involved in anti-national activities across the state. Investigators are examining the links of those arrested and assessing whether the accused were connected to a wider network.

Further investigation into the case is underway.