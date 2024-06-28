Assam: STF bust drug operation in Hatigaon, two arrested
The Special Task Force (STF) arrested two suspected drug peddlers in Hatigaon, Assam. The raid led to the seizure of heroin and other drug distribution items.
Advertisement
Assam: STF bust drug operation in Hatigaon, two arrested
The Special Task Force (STF) conducted a successful raid in Hatigaon, resulting in the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers.
The operation, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, took place at Sewali Path following credible intelligence.
Officers seized 17.3 grams of suspected heroin during the arrest. The contraband was found concealed in a soap box and a tobacco container.
Additional items related to drug distribution were also confiscated from the suspects.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today