The Special Task Force (STF) conducted a successful raid in Hatigaon, resulting in the arrest of two suspected drug peddlers.

The operation, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, took place at Sewali Path following credible intelligence.

Officers seized 17.3 grams of suspected heroin during the arrest. The contraband was found concealed in a soap box and a tobacco container.

Additional items related to drug distribution were also confiscated from the suspects.