The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam on November 16 conducted a successful raid near the Khanapara bus stand under the jurisdiction of Dispur Police Station, resulting in the apprehension of two notorious female drug peddlers. The operation led to the recovery of 43 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing a total of 54.5 grams. Additionally, the STF seized Rs. 5,680 in cash and a mobile handset believed to be linked to their illicit activities.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Miss Sunita Basumatary, also known as Angel, aged 19, daughter of the late Rubi Basumatary from Saukuchi, near Lakhi-Mandir, PS: Basistha, Dist: Kamrup(M), and Pranita Das, aged 45, wife of the late Nipun Das, residing in Deba Nagar near Khanapara, with a permanent address in Patbaochi, PS+ Dist-Barpeta.