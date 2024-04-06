The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police has launched an operation in Amingaon, North Guwahati with a focus on investigating potential links to the ISIS terrorist organization. This operation follows the recent arrest of Tauseef Ali Farooqui, an IIT Guwahati student on suspicion of attempting to join ISIS.

Farooqui, hailing from Delhi was apprehended on March 23 while en route to join ISIS. The STF's current mission aims to delve into possible connections between local residents and ISIS with particular attention on a Maulvi at a nearby mosque.

The operation extended to the Moriyapatty Jamma Masjid in Amingaon where thorough searches and inquiries took place. The STF's scrutiny intensified after Farooqui's arrest focusing on individuals suspected of extremist affiliations.

During the investigation the STF interrogated a cleric named Gulzar Hussain residing in Assam's Mukalmua regarding his potential involvement with ISIS-related activities.

Farooqui, detained under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was recently granted an additional five days in STF custody on April 3. He faces charges under section 10/13 of the Act.

Farooqui's appearance in court saw the presence of his parents with the expectation that he will be brought before the court again after the expiry of the extended custody period.