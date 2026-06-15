Assam: STF foils heroin smuggling bid in Guwahati, three including women held

The Assam Special Task Force (STF) carried out a successful operation in Guwahati’s Amingaon area, foiling an alleged attempt to smuggle a large consignment of heroin to Lower Assam and arresting three suspected drug traffickers, including two women.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kalyan Pathak following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of narcotics.

Acting on the information received, STF personnel intercepted a traveller vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 KC 0971, locally identified as “Jumon Suman”, which was reportedly heading towards Lower Assam. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of heroin.

According to officials, the accused had allegedly adopted a concealed method to transport the contraband by strapping the heroin around their bodies in an attempt to avoid detection during transit. However, STF personnel conducted a detailed inspection, resulting in the seizure of the narcotics and the apprehension of those involved.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Asmina Parbin, Mehrun Nessa Khatun, and Mohammad Somez Ali.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused may be linked to a broader trafficking network engaged in transporting heroin into Lower Assam. Officials stated that further interrogation and investigation are underway to trace the source of the narcotics and identify other possible individuals connected to the operation.

